New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 3,336 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 7.1% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

VHT traded up $3.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.00. 7,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

