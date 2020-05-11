New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,161,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,124,000. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 13.7% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned 0.74% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10,211.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 425,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,157,381. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

