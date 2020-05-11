New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Short Interest Down 31.3% in April

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the April 15th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NWHM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,247. New Home has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.

Get New Home alerts:

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $132.03 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Home in the fourth quarter valued at $1,714,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Home in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of New Home by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 115,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Home by 759.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 76,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Home by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut New Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.