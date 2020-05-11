New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $34.23. 288,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,840. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.31). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

