New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Short Interest Up 43.3% in April

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,050,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the April 15th total of 11,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRZ. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,173,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,497. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.80.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

