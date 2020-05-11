Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lifted by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,525,000 after buying an additional 107,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,996,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052,484. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,579,965.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,901 shares of company stock worth $1,829,258 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

