NEXT (NET) Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. NEXT has a total market cap of $20.66 million and $148,116.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00005924 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. During the last week, NEXT has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00483502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003055 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

