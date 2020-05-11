Nimiq (NIM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $329,271.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and LATOKEN. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $329,271.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,703.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02159682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.02697558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00481007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00696922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00069414 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025013 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00463287 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,738,315,921 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,315,921 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

