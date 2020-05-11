Niobio Cash Reaches Market Cap of $36,776.21 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $36,776.21 and approximately $2.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

