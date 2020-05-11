Niu Technologies (NIU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $77.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. On average, analysts expect Niu Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $8.94 on Monday. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $664.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

