Noah (NOAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 18th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.16 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 27.71%. On average, analysts expect Noah to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOAH opened at $26.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. Noah has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $49.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

