Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price objective raised by Imperial Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NYSE:NBL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,766,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,397. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,427.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,069.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

