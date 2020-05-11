Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) PT Raised to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s current price.

NBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

NBL stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. Noble Energy has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at $258,080.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 5,125.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,365,048 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,352,556,000 after buying an additional 42,535,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2,679.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,020,041 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,030,889,000 after acquiring an additional 28,940,088 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter worth about $499,364,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,184,801 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,561,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488,951 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 29.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,933,217 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,101,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,476 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

