Nomura Instinet Boosts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $85.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Nomura Instinet from $70.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BBY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.30. 10,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $44,487.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,703.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,278,000 after buying an additional 783,926 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,964 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $325,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $293,073,000 after purchasing an additional 329,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,359 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.