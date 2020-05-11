Nomura Instinet Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $100.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target hoisted by Nomura Instinet from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.54.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,802. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.