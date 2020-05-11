Nomura Instinet Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $190.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Nomura Instinet from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.36.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.32. 56,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.70. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $806,428,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,097,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,936,000 after purchasing an additional 509,034 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,774,000 after purchasing an additional 358,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,892,000 after purchasing an additional 351,773 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

