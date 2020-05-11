Norbord Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Norbord in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.57 million. Norbord had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OSB. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSB opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 2.48. Norbord has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -162.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Norbord by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Norbord by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norbord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

