Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NYSE JWN opened at $18.03 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after acquiring an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,898,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 102,494 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,848,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,469,000 after acquiring an additional 68,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

