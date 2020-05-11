Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NSYS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.73. 510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820. Nortech Systems has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Nortech Systems worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

