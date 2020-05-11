North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the April 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NRT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,718. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.23. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6,250.22% and a net margin of 88.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

In other news, insider Ahron H. Haspel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management owned approximately 0.37% of North European Oil Royalty Trust worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

