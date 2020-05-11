Northcoast Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

PAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

PAG opened at $36.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

