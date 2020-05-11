Northcoast Research Weighs in on Masonite International Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Masonite International in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.66 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

DOOR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $64.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

