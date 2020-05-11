Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC from $13.75 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWSRF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$5.85 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.