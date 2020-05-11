Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Update

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the April 15th total of 88,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NWPX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 81,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWPX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Michael C. Franson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $370,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,731,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

