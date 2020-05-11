nOS (NOS) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One nOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. nOS has a market cap of $489,200.85 and approximately $1,584.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. nOS’s official website is nos.io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

