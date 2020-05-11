Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $42.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,789,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 65,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

