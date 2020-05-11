Novacoin Reaches Market Cap of $347,333.75 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001709 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $347,333.75 and $508.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Novacoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028021 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003233 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034857 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,768.53 or 1.00746157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000584 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00081335 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000721 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

