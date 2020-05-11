Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 4,512 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 72.1% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.03. 28,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,728. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,190 shares of company stock worth $797,487 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

