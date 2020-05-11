Novare Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,612. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

