Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. TIAA FSB lifted its position in American Tower by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 72,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $240.50. 70,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.71 and its 200-day moving average is $228.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

