Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Increased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,354 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 5.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Novartis worth $109,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.59. 1,640,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

