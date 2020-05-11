NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOW in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOW’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.12 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DNOW. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

DNOW stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $665.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.84. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NOW by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of NOW by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NOW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NOW by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.