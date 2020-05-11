NOW Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for NOW in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NOW’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.12 million. NOW had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DNOW. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen upgraded NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $665.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $11,474,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after buying an additional 604,589 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 401,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after buying an additional 299,752 shares in the last quarter.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

