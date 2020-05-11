NuBits (USNBT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $167.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0640 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. NuBits has a total market cap of $702,493.65 and approximately $167.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.02122015 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00090416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00175057 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00041098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

