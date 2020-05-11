NULS Price Tops $0.19 (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One NULS token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, DragonEX, Binance and ChaoEX. NULS has a market cap of $18.41 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02182479 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00174342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00041746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 109,162,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,085,837 tokens. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bit-Z, Kucoin, CoinBene, Binance, OKEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

