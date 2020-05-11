NXP Semiconductors NV Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ FY2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $104.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $113.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.