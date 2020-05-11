Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($2.10) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.67). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of OXY opened at $15.02 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,804 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,882,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,907,000 after purchasing an additional 313,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,611,000 after purchasing an additional 300,838 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.04%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

