Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $159,189,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $34,653,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,006,000 after acquiring an additional 585,969 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,155,000 after acquiring an additional 530,317 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after acquiring an additional 470,378 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

NYSE:OMC opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

