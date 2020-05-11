OneLedger One Day Volume Hits $139,293.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, OneLedger has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One OneLedger token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and Kucoin. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $139,293.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.44 or 0.03674339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00054334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031056 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011209 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001584 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,153,829 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin, UEX, IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

