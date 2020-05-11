ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Short Interest Up 52.6% in April

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,620,000 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the April 15th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.38. 3,686,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Terry K. Spencer purchased 27,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $998,067.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,607 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,310.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter S. Hulse III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 55.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 531,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

