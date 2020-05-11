Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ontex Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ontex Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS:ONXXF remained flat at $$16.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. Ontex Group has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

