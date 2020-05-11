OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 474,600 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the April 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OPGN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,447. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). OpGen had a negative net margin of 405.10% and a negative return on equity of 739.84%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. In Liquidation Curetis sold 55,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $129,583.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,419 shares of company stock worth $632,623. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in OpGen in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OpGen in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OpGen by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

