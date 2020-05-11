Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $724.07 million, a P/E ratio of -21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 82.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 108,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 48,673 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 90,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.