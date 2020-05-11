Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Incyte in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $95.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average of $83.38. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 59.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 9.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,604,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,090 shares of company stock worth $3,236,107 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

