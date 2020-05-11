Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $128.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 246.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

