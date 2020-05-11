Oppenheimer Cuts Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Price Target to $14.00

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 375.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BXRX. ValuEngine raised Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baudax Bio from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Baudax Bio stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 147,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,031. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($4.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($3.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

