Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.50, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,767,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,742,000 after buying an additional 3,747,419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,411,000 after buying an additional 2,366,210 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 13.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,410,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,798,000 after buying an additional 1,377,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,900,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53,942 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.