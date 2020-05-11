Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 197.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 280,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.87. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,542.85% and a negative return on equity of 197.48%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 137,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.