Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.63. 3,385,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,785. The company has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.