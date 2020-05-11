Orbitcoin Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $408,955.04 and approximately $2.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00800073 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00036971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027495 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00266282 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00146632 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.